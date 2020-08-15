Join or Sign In

Pop the Fruits!For Babies Free for Android

By AppLab.mobi Free

- Your baby can play "Pop the Fruits!" SUPER EASY!

Just TAP the fruits! Don't miss out what popping out from the colorful fruits!

- Various visual effects, pictures and sounds have an effect on your baby's five senses!

- This app has a lot of sounds, pictures and visual effects, so your baby won't get bored.

=== To make you and your baby smile always :) ===

Have you ever been troubled by your baby who keep crying in the train, in the restaurant, or anywhere? We know that they never stop crying sometimes..

In these kinds of situations, please try this app "Pop the Fruits! "

*This App is entirely free, no additional charge.

Watch the Play Video

https://youtu.be/-3pvk-gzGBA

You can also enjoy this app for iPhone and iPad

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pop-fruits!-for-babies-free/id1081281464

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
