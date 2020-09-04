Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pop Emote & Dance Stickers for iOS

By Aekkarin Rojvongpaisal $0.99

Developer's Description

By Aekkarin Rojvongpaisal

Now contains 55+ Animated Stickers! More stickers to be added. Emoting with your fav pop culture memes from movies, music, games, and internet!

*Newly Added:

- Reanimated

- Gun Show

- Dougie

- Groovy Part D

- Groovy Part C

- Groovy Part B

- Groovy Part A

- Wiggle

- Flapper

- Robot

- Breakin

- Disco Fever

- Orange Justice

- Electro Shuffle

- DAB

- Ride The Pony

- Hootenanny

- Worm

- Flipping Sexy

- Breaking Point

- Fresh Part A

- Fresh Part B

- True Love

- Make it Rain

Pop Emote Includes:

- Noob Dance

- Smooth Ride

- Floss

- Best Mates

- Take The L

- Click

- Pure Salt

- Rock Out

- Rocket Rodeo

- Shoulder Brush

- Wave

- Thumbs Up

- Thumbs Down

- Kid N Play

- Can't Touch This

- Squat Kick

- Fresh

- Confused

- Step It Up

- Slow Clap

- Jubilation

- Hype

- Popcorn

- Boneless

- Whip / Nae Nae

- Milly Rock

- Face Palm

- Rock

- Paper

- Scissors

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Messenger Kids

Free
Control who your kids interact with in an environment dedicated to close friends and family.
iOS
Messenger Kids

Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Free
Use Bitmoji in Snapchat, iMessage and wherever else you chat.
iOS
Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Animated Funny Fat Cat Sticker

$0.99
Big Belly Cat.
iOS
Animated Funny Fat Cat Sticker

Star Wars Stickers

Free
Express yourself with iconic Star Wars imagery that you can place anywhere in your iMessages.
iOS
Star Wars Stickers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now