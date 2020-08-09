Now read (Poojan Path Pradeep) Also known as | Jinvaani :

In our fast paced life, we carry our phones and tablets every where. Poojan Path Pradeep (Jinvani) is an app to help you find the important daily rhymns, practiced in Jainism, in your hand.

Read Deepawali (Diwali | Dipawali ) Jain Puja - -

Read Mahaveer Pooja on Mahaveer Jayanti ( ) ()

Read the following to enlighten you daily life with this simple app:

1. Bhaktamar Stotra (Hindi, Sanskrit) - ()

2. Abhishek paath

3. Aadinaath Chalisa -

4. Mahaveer Chalisa -

5. Padmaprabhu Chalisa -

6. Parshvanath Chalisa -

7. Meri Bhawna -

8. Samadhi Bhawna -

9. Jeenandra Prarth (Aarti) - ()

10. Panth Parmeshthi Aarti - -

11. Jinvani Stuti -

12. Pooja Vidhi Prarambh -

13. Swasti Mangal Vidhan - ()

14. Maha Argh -

15. Shanti Path -

16. Vinaya Path -

17. Aalochna Path -

18. Nirvaan Kand -

19. ChandraPrabhu Chalisa -

20. Dev Shaastra Guru Puja -

21. Panch Meru Puja -

22. Solah Karan Puja -

23. Chaubis Theerthankar Argawali -

24. Arghawali -

25. Das Lakshan Puja -

26. Ratnatray Puja -

27. KshamaVaani Puja -

28. Deepawali (Diwali | Dipawali ) Jain Puja - -

and many more like:

For feedback, contact @mrsamkitjain@gmail.com or abhishek.luhadiya@gmail.com

Please like us on our Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/JainVaaniApp