Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Poojan Path Pradeep | Jain Jinvani for Android

By Tickpath Free

Developer's Description

By Tickpath

Now read (Poojan Path Pradeep) Also known as | Jinvaani :

In our fast paced life, we carry our phones and tablets every where. Poojan Path Pradeep (Jinvani) is an app to help you find the important daily rhymns, practiced in Jainism, in your hand.

Read Deepawali (Diwali | Dipawali ) Jain Puja - -

Read Mahaveer Pooja on Mahaveer Jayanti ( ) ()

Read the following to enlighten you daily life with this simple app:

1. Bhaktamar Stotra (Hindi, Sanskrit) - ()

2. Abhishek paath

3. Aadinaath Chalisa -

4. Mahaveer Chalisa -

5. Padmaprabhu Chalisa -

6. Parshvanath Chalisa -

7. Meri Bhawna -

8. Samadhi Bhawna -

9. Jeenandra Prarth (Aarti) - ()

10. Panth Parmeshthi Aarti - -

11. Jinvani Stuti -

12. Pooja Vidhi Prarambh -

13. Swasti Mangal Vidhan - ()

14. Maha Argh -

15. Shanti Path -

16. Vinaya Path -

17. Aalochna Path -

18. Nirvaan Kand -

19. ChandraPrabhu Chalisa -

20. Dev Shaastra Guru Puja -

21. Panch Meru Puja -

22. Solah Karan Puja -

23. Chaubis Theerthankar Argawali -

24. Arghawali -

25. Das Lakshan Puja -

26. Ratnatray Puja -

27. KshamaVaani Puja -

28. Deepawali (Diwali | Dipawali ) Jain Puja - -

and many more like:

For feedback, contact @mrsamkitjain@gmail.com or abhishek.luhadiya@gmail.com

Please like us on our Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/JainVaaniApp

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now