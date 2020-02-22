Pontelandolfo 2.0 is the app for all municipal services of Pontelandolfo.

The app will send "push" notifications for important communications and / or emergencies.

-Data Municipality: all general information about the administration, the land and the services;

- News and Events: the app communicates to citizensall about news and events, geolocated and organized;

- Reports: Pontelandolfo 2.0 allows citizens to send secure and confidential reports;

- Civil protection: Pontelandolfo 2.0 communicates in real time, risks and member states to alert the territory;

-Monuments, Churches: the app provides information about museums, sites of particular historical and artistic interest (historical buildings, churches, archaeological areas, squares, etc.);

-Itineraries: to discover the local flavor, the natural wonders and artistic heritage of Pontelandolfo;

-Hospitality: The app reports B & B of the territory;

-Shops: Pontelandolfo 2.0 contains much of restaurateurs and exercises of the town;

-Associations: a list of active associations on territory;

-Useful numbers and Infopoint: contacts and references of dedicated service: to tourists and citizens;