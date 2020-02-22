X

Pontelandolfo 2.0 for iOS

By EasyCloud Free

Developer's Description

By EasyCloud

Pontelandolfo 2.0 is the app for all municipal services of Pontelandolfo.

The app will send "push" notifications for important communications and / or emergencies.

-Data Municipality: all general information about the administration, the land and the services;

- News and Events: the app communicates to citizensall about news and events, geolocated and organized;

- Reports: Pontelandolfo 2.0 allows citizens to send secure and confidential reports;

- Civil protection: Pontelandolfo 2.0 communicates in real time, risks and member states to alert the territory;

-Monuments, Churches: the app provides information about museums, sites of particular historical and artistic interest (historical buildings, churches, archaeological areas, squares, etc.);

-Itineraries: to discover the local flavor, the natural wonders and artistic heritage of Pontelandolfo;

-Hospitality: The app reports B & B of the territory;

-Shops: Pontelandolfo 2.0 contains much of restaurateurs and exercises of the town;

-Associations: a list of active associations on territory;

-Useful numbers and Infopoint: contacts and references of dedicated service: to tourists and citizens;

