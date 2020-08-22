Join or Sign In

Ponnobd Electronics | Trusted Online Shop in BD for Android

By Pentanik IT Free

Developer's Description

By Pentanik IT

PonnoBD Electronics Your Trusted Online Shop in Bangladesh

PonnoBD Electronics is one of the top electronics, electric and home appliances brand with one of the largest trusted online shop. We have a large amount of satisfied customer under the banner of PonnoBD Electronics in Bangladesh. PonnoBD Electronics had entered into online business in 2017 nearly every aspect of modern life. The key secret behind the success of PonnoBD Electronics lays its variation of production capacity and customized orientation of new product as per the demand of the customer. We are here to decorate your home with full of joy & happiness. Our satisfied customer is our power, and we strongly believe in after sell service. We have a large team consisting of 45 dedicated members.PonnoBD Electronics is dedicated to building a more advanced society through the different types of Electronics products like LED TV, Air Conditioner, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Accessories & Gadgets products. PonnoBD Electronics comes here to help choose the right brand for buying Smart TVs at your budget. We always offer the 100% genuine LED/LCD TVs, Smart television of premium brands like Pentanik, Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, LG, Transtec, and many more. All the products in the site listed come with warranty/guaranty and customer services provided by respective brands or manufacturers. Additionally, you can comparison different products prices in Bangladesh from this site with others too. And we offer the best prices equated to any other business e-commerce site.

What's new in version 1.8

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
