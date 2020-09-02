Join or Sign In

Policygenius Wills & Insurance for Android

By Policygenius Free

Developer's Description

By Policygenius

Over 30 million families have used Policygenius to shop for insurance or create wills.

WILLS & TRUSTS

Create a will or trust using tools backed by the expertise of attorneys who know your state.

LIFE INSURANCE

Compare and buy from all of the nation's top-rated life insurance companies side-by-side, in one place.

HOME & AUTO INSURANCE

Our customers save an average of $1,127/year by comparing home insurance and auto insurance with us.

With our step-by-step guidance, you can easily tackle your big goals.

Short-term focus, long-term goals

We break down your big goals into achievable steps that you can complete at your own pace.

All your research in one place

Weve done the homework for you. Clear answers for your biggest questions are just a tap away.

More than just a to-do list

We dont just show you what you need to get donewe'll help you do it.

Expert help on demand

Have a question? Need advice? Chat with our team any time.

DISCLAIMER:

Policygenius is not a law firm or tax advisor. We provide access to self-help services at your direction. We do not provide legal advice or representation. This service and our forms are provided for your personal use and are not a substitute for the advice or services of a qualified lawyer or tax consultant. Communications between you and Policygenius are governed by our Privacy Policy but are not protected by the attorney-client privilege. Your access to and use of Policygenius is subject to our Terms of Service.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
