Police Sniper Guard - Prisoners & Gangsters for iOS

By The Game Storm Studios (Pvt) Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By The Game Storm Studios (Pvt) Ltd

Join the war against crime and evil. You have been appointment as the head of special police sniper squad to control the crime rate inside the city. Equip yourself with the marksman rifle, Aim, Shoot and Kill the culprits. Pick up your sniper rifle, take up the charge of police sniper duty and take out the convicts.

Get ready to get into the action against evil. Crime rate is increasing inside the city and its hard time to control the criminals and prisoners causing chaos. Your past experience as a sniper will come handy while you are appointment as the special squad police sniper. The best sniper shooting skills. Beginning with career mode and free mode you are all set to go. Dont let the prisoners execute the plan to escape the prison cell. They will find a chance to execute the prison escape plan. In case of any wild situations eliminate the resistance. The security of the city is in your hands now! Show your skills as a real marksman. The chance to eliminate the resistance is a bullet away!

TOP GAME FEATURES

Play as Sniper Guard of the City

Eliminate Prisoners & City Gangsters

Thrill of Playing as a Sniper

Highly Additive & Immersive Gameplay

Aim, Shoot and Take out Head-shots

Leader board and Achievements

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
