Police@SG is the initiative from the Singapore Police Force, which gives members of public access to useful information on the go. With Police@SG, everyone will have the following services at their fingertips:
- Read the latest crime news, police appeals for information and missing persons
- Locate the nearest police station from your current location
- Share content on Facebook and Twitter
- Links to Singapore Police Force homepage, recruitment and social media sites
- Submit information or respond to police appeals via our information submission portal "i-Witness"
The Singapore Police Force - A force for the Nation