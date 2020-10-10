Police@SG is the initiative from the Singapore Police Force, which gives members of public access to useful information on the go. With Police@SG, everyone will have the following services at their fingertips:

- Read the latest crime news, police appeals for information and missing persons

- Locate the nearest police station from your current location

- Share content on Facebook and Twitter

- Links to Singapore Police Force homepage, recruitment and social media sites

- Submit information or respond to police appeals via our information submission portal "i-Witness"

The Singapore Police Force - A force for the Nation