Innovative Law Enforcement Technology

Police.Link comes in two versions:

FREE:

* Scan and decode State-Issued Driver's Licenses and ID Cards

* Scan and decode automobile VIN barcodes

Paid Department Activated Accounts:

* Easily log predefined business property check events

* Secure Civilian Portal for business owners and church/community leaders to see dates/times of location checks for their property

* Cloud Sync Data

* Officer Web MDT for officers to see their recent interactions. Helpful when documenting calls.

* Full GPS Coordinates of all officer interactions sent to Dispatch Console

* Real-Time Dispatch Console

www.Police.Link