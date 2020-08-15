Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Police.Link for iOS

By stockNum Systems Free

Developer's Description

By stockNum Systems

Innovative Law Enforcement Technology

Police.Link comes in two versions:

FREE:

* Scan and decode State-Issued Driver's Licenses and ID Cards

* Scan and decode automobile VIN barcodes

Paid Department Activated Accounts:

* Easily log predefined business property check events

* Secure Civilian Portal for business owners and church/community leaders to see dates/times of location checks for their property

* Cloud Sync Data

* Officer Web MDT for officers to see their recent interactions. Helpful when documenting calls.

* Full GPS Coordinates of all officer interactions sent to Dispatch Console

* Real-Time Dispatch Console

www.Police.Link

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now