Innovative Law Enforcement Technology
Police.Link comes in two versions:
FREE:
* Scan and decode State-Issued Driver's Licenses and ID Cards
* Scan and decode automobile VIN barcodes
Paid Department Activated Accounts:
* Easily log predefined business property check events
* Secure Civilian Portal for business owners and church/community leaders to see dates/times of location checks for their property
* Cloud Sync Data
* Officer Web MDT for officers to see their recent interactions. Helpful when documenting calls.
* Full GPS Coordinates of all officer interactions sent to Dispatch Console
* Real-Time Dispatch Console
