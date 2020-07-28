Sign in to add and modify your software
What happens to an ordinary Polar Bear when mutations and evolutions start taking place? Combine polar bears to evolve them and discover their most curious, exotic and bizarre forms.
> Touch and drag to move your bear
> Absorb other polar bears to gain energy
> Avoid snowballs, lakes and rocks
> Use energy to evolve
> Check out your new weird forms
Comments or suggestions? Feel free to shoot us an email at support@i4customized.com!