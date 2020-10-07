After the incident, the main character fell into a coma and ended up in his subconscious. It turned out to be a very scary and terrible place. Your subconscious mind speaks and helps you escape from this terrible maze.

You need to collect all the fragments of the soul and find a way out, but it is not so simple as monsters are constantly hunting for you.

It's time to forget about fear and run, otherwise the monster will catch up with you.

Features Pokiman: Escape horror game

* Detailed mazes with an atmosphere of horror

* Interesting gameplay that reminds of childhood

* Bonus items that will help you escape from the maze

* Good voice acting

Pokiman: Escape horror game will not let you relax. Fear around every corner. If you are a fan of real horrors, then this game is for you, and perhaps the best horror that you played in your life.