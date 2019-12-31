You like poker and card battle games. You love spaghetti westerns and wild west shootouts.Youll love POKER SHOWDOWN! Play the game now for free!
This game takes elements of classic 5 card poker, and uses them in a RPG (role playing game) style of turn based combat gameplay to create a unique card battle game that involves poker strategy and shooting.
How to play:
Place bets using bullets.
Build strong poker hands to build up power.
Shoot down the outlaws and defeat them before they take you down.
Collect rewards and prepare for the next battle.
Will you be up to the challenge? Load your revolvers, draw your cards and set forth to the adventure.
What youll love:
FREE to play
Get started immediately! Download the game and play it for free. The game is supported by optional in-game purchases and ads.
OFFLINE play
Play anywhere, on the go, even if you dont have an internet or WIFI connection available.
POKER re-imagined
We simplified classic poker to focus on the poker hands. Learn the basic strategies for building the best poker hands.
WESTERN world
The setting is inspired by classic spaghetti western movies and the american wild west. Meet iconic gunslingers. Face a diverse cast of outlaws. Participate in intense shootouts and mexican standoffs.
RPG (role playing game) progression
Choose your gunslinger, chase and take down the outlaws, collect rewards, improve your strength and face stronger enemies until you reach the final boss.
COLLECT cards
Collect cards with unique abilities. Upgrade them to make them more powerful. Create your own deck.
MULTIPLAYER battle
Challenge your friends and other players in asynchronous multiplayer battles. Compete with them on the medal leaderboard.
BUILD your totem pole
Find and collect rare totem pieces in order to build and customize your totem pole.
BEAUTIFUL 2D visuals
The game features both full size illustrations and colorful portraits as well as fun sprite animations.
DAILY rewards
Play the game every day to earn a free reward. The more you comeback, the bigger the reward. On top of that, youll get a free spin at the slot machine!
Additional notes:
Google Play Services
POKER SHOWDOWN uses Google Play Services in order to unlock achievements and post your score on leaderboards. While the game can be played offline, please make sure you are connected to the internet to access those services.
Backup progress & synchronize across devices
Register an account in-game in order to synchronize your progress between your various devices or retrieve it when reinstalling the game. Please make sure you are connected to the internet for this service to work.
In-game purchases
GOLD currency can be purchased through the game. It is used to skip timers, acquire additional resources and unlock premium contents.
Ads
One of our revenue stream is through ads shown in the game. Ads are sparsely integrated to not hinder the game experience.
Big to all of you, gunslingers and high rollers, who are showing interest in our game.
