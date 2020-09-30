Sign in to add and modify your software
Poker Equity Calculator lets you calculate your odds of winning in Texas Holdem Poker similar as in other Poker hand analysis software. Whenever a situation is unclear just fire up this Equity Calculator and put in the ranges to see what the probability of winning is.
With Poker Equity Calculator you will get:
Range selection by percentage (e.g. top 20%)
Custom range selection
Custom hole card selection
Custom selection of Flop, Turn and River
Range filtering by suits
Share ranges with your Poker Buddies
View shared ranges and use them in calculations
Split probability (the pot is split between to or more players)
Support for up to nine players
Monte Carlo simulation
