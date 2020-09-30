Join or Sign In

Poker Equity Calculator Pro for No Limit Hold'em for Android

By Bruno Zell $0.99

Developer's Description

By Bruno Zell

Poker Equity Calculator lets you calculate your odds of winning in Texas Holdem Poker similar as in other Poker hand analysis software. Whenever a situation is unclear just fire up this Equity Calculator and put in the ranges to see what the probability of winning is.

With Poker Equity Calculator you will get:

Range selection by percentage (e.g. top 20%)

Custom range selection

Custom hole card selection

Custom selection of Flop, Turn and River

Range filtering by suits

Share ranges with your Poker Buddies

View shared ranges and use them in calculations

Split probability (the pot is split between to or more players)

Support for up to nine players

Monte Carlo simulation

DOWNLOAD POKER EQUITY CALCULATOR PRO NOW and improve in Texas Holdem Poker immediately!

For more information about Poker Equity Calculator and other useful poker related apps visit http://poker-buddy.net/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
