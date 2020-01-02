Poker Date : Texas Holdem Poker & Teen Patti

Welcome to the best 3D Texas Holdem Poker & Teen Patti game!

Gaming & Dating in One App

Poker Date - [Play, Chat, Date, Meet New People] is a New Way to Play Card game and at the same time date, have fun. Its smart, addictive and super time killer. Royal Gaming & Dating Experience. Feel like a King as you enter the artistically designed Poker Rooms. Incomparable virtual casino gaming experience!

Put your Texas Poker strategy to the test & place your best bet like a true VIP Texas poker player! Play Texas Holdem Poker & Teen Patti free with players from all over the world!

DATING

Build a profile that highlights what matters to you, Upload your Photos and be discovered

Search people near you who share your interests and passions

Make friend with in-depth profiles all on the same app

Feature to Like/Bookmark your friends or just about anyone you like

Tap on a profile pic to view photos and enlarge them

If you like a profile you can Like/Bookmark them, send a friend request

If your request is accepted you become friends and can start chatting

Free Poker games are here for you to play Place your bet, join the poker party and play free online poker!

Free poker chips every day: Claim your free chips to enjoy Texas Holdem Poker to the fullest! Play live with friends: Invite your friends to play Texas Holdem Poker & Teen Patti and make it a Poker Date anytime, anywhere.

CHAT AND CONNECT

Passport to chat with People anywhere around the world.

Speech to text, Chatting made easy, just tap the Mic icon and speak,

Connect with someone you're compatible with and meet up for a date,

Be selective and chat with only those whom you want to chat with. Chat controls enable you to open game room chats only to those with whom you like.

SEARCH/FIND THE RELATIONSHIP YOU'RE LOOKING FOR

Search People Nearby with advanced filters in your area.

Find Locals who share your passions and interests.

3D Animated Gender Emojis weave the Ultimate Poker Magic that you simply must experience.

TUTORIAL - LEARN TO PLAY POKER Play our tutorial and try out a few practice hands, showing you how to play Poker, all you need to know about Texas Holdem Poker, winning combinations and the rules of the game quickly.

The upcoming versions will have a number of Poker & Teen Patti variations with very useful filters and many other enhancements suggested by users. Stay tuned :) All the best - Game of Hearts Played with Cards.

We request the following permissions for the following reasons:

- Internet : To play online with other players.

- Camera : To let you click your picture for your profile

- Record audio : For speech to text conversion in chat

- Storage: To enable saving your profile data on your SD card.

- Vibration: Notification in silent areas.

- Location: To enable you to Search Poker Players in Your Area

Additional information:

This game is intended for an adult audience and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. Practice or success at social gaming does not imply future success at real money gambling.

The game is free to play; however, in-app purchases are available for additional content and in-game currency.

Use of this application is governed by Poker Dates Terms of Service, found at www.pokerdate.net/terms-and-conditions/

For information about how Poker Date uses personal data, please read our privacy policy at www.pokerdate.net/privacy-policy/

If you like our Poker game app, then please rate us ! We would love to hear your feedback, so do write to us on how we can make the game better. Hope you have a fun time and enjoy it as much as we did making this game !