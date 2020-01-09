X

Pokedex for Pokemon Duel - Figures & Plates for iOS

By tanmei tanmei Free

Developer's Description

By tanmei tanmei

For All Pokemon Duel Fans, Players and Masters!

Welcome to the Pokedex for Pokemon Duel Figures & Plates, the ultimate encyclopedia of all 213 Pokemon figures and 45 plates in Pokemon Duel.

Check out Latios, Ho-Oh, Yveltal, Zygarde and Mewtwo here to have a look at the wheel size, attack, damage, material cost or whatever you want to know.

In addition to the Pokemon figures, all currently available plates are also collected, so don't forget to look them up here to see what special effects they have.

Features:

- 213 Pokemon Figures

- 45 Plates

- Quick Search for Specific Figures & Plates

- No Network Required

Disclaimer

Pokmon is a trademark of Nintendo. No copyright or trademark infringement is intended.

Pokedex for Pokemon Duel is in no way affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored or specifically approved by Pokemon, Nintendo or The Pokemon Company. All references to "Pokemon" and "Pokemon Duel" in the app name, description and keywords are solely for the purpose of identifying the app for potential users.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping