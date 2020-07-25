** Pokebattler's raid counter guide and group raid simulator for Pokemon Go is now an app! Quickly find what the current raids are, how many players it takes to beat them, what counters to use and wether your group of players is strong enough to win! **

The Pokebattler Raid Party lets you see all the current raid bosses with a dynamic infograpyhic. Drill in to find the best overall counters or quickly add the Pokemon you have to find your own custom counters from your Pokebattler pokebox. Best of all, you can create raid parties and have your friends join the simulation to find out your chances of beating the current raid bosses.

Use your custom raid party share link or your raid number to invite friends to your Raid Party. Know ahead of time what counters everyone is using so you know how long it will take and how easy, hard or impossible it will be to take down a raid boss.

** Full Feature List **

Easy to use User Interface

Current Raid Dynamic Infographic.

Top 30 Counters for every boss

Custom counters from Pokebattler.com pokebox

3rd party integration including Discord Bots to easily invite friends

Custom Raid Simulations based on what your whole group is using

Share your Pokebattler.com pokebox between all your devices

Uses Pokebattler.com's massive server infrastructure for fast, high quality results

_________

** Overview **

By the makers of Pokebattler.com, Pokebattler Raid Party uses highly advanced algorithms and millions of Monte Carlo simulations to give trainers accurate raid counters

Save time and potions by entering in your best Pokemon and finding out which to use to beat raid bosses the fastest and most easily.

Pokebattler accounts allow you to share your Pokemon and Battle Parties between the website, the Pokebattler Raid Party app and to multiple third party applications using Pokebatter.com free API. You can store up to 50 Pokemon for free which can be used for simulations on multiple devices and applications.

Each raid party will have a share link and a unique number code. Give that code to friends or even invite them through a Discord link and they will automatically be added to your Raid Party. See precise data on how hard it will be for you to take down a raid boss together, and what counters your friends are using.

Note that entering your Pokemon is completely optional! You can simply use the top 6 generic counters chosen for you automatically for fast and (mostly accurate) raid results. Just pick what level counters you tend to have and Pokebattler will do the rest.

DISCLAIMER

Pokebattler Raid Party is not affiliated with the Pokemon brand, Niantic, Pokemon Go, Nintendo, or the Pokemon Company. All images are fan made and used with permission