PokWatchdog is a fast, easy-to-use, no-frills application that helps you find the monsters you are looking for!

PokWatchdog is an assistant app so you'd be able to easily discover the locations of the Pokemons that have been found by other players including you. It is user generated map for Pokemon Go players.

Here's how it works

Let's say you have discovered a Pokemon around you. You can add that Pokemon location by dropping a pin to that location. This way, other users can help each other find or catch all the pokemons.

Please, do not submit fake locations. Only submit original location of the Pokemon by dropping a pokemon pin. Don't drop fake Pins Please. We are here to help each other out, not to fool them. Be vigilant at all times, stay aware of your surroundings.

The map has the standard pinch/zoom capability which allows you to smoothly zoom and pan around the United States (actually wherever you are) and see which pokemon go monsters are near you.

PokWatchdog shows nearby monsters, so you'd be able to catch them all!

PokWatchdog Features:

- add all your finds to the world map

- discover pokemon spots added by other users

- get useful information about the distance between your current location and nearest pokemon

Download PokWatchdog today and try it out!