Pok Reveal - Map & Alerts for iOS

By Craig Morris Free

Developer's Description

By Craig Morris

Complete your Pokdex or build your candies. Using Poke Reveal, simply select your target Pokmon, view them on a map and automatically be notified if you can catch them in time!

Supports:

* London

* Sydney

* Melbourne

* Las Vegas

* Singapore

* New York

* Philly

* Houston

* Boston

* Chicago

* Vancouver

* Montreal

FEATURES

* Be notified if you can get to a rare Pokmon in time

* See how long it will take to get there with directions

* View rare Pokmon in your city on a map

* View Pokmon IV rating

* Filter for only the Pokmon you need

POKEREVEAL PRO TRAINER

* Cycling, transit & car options

* IV filter

Pokmon, Pokemon Imagery and Names, and Pokmon Go are trademarks of The Pokmon Company and Nintendo. Pok Tracer is not affiliated with, or endorsed by The Pokmon Company, Nintendo or any other organisation.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.2

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 3.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
