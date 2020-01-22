Poisoning & Drug Overdose, Seventh Edition should be within reach of every medical toxicologist, emergency physician, and poison control staff member - When every moment counts, count on Poisoning & Drug Overdose

FULL DESCRIPTION:

Designed for speed of use during toxicologic emergencies, this instant-answer guide delivers critical information on the effective diagnosis and treatment of drug-related emergencies and chemical exposures. Enhanced by detailed tables and charts, extensive cross-referencing, and a comprehensive index, the Seventh Edition has been thoroughly updated to reflect newly released drugs and the latest information on existing drugs.

Poisoning & Drug Overdose is divided into four sections:

- Section 1 leads you through initial emergency management, including treatment of coma, hypotension, and other common complications; physical and laboratory diagnosis; and methods of decontamination and enhanced eliminations of poisons

- Section II provides detailed information on hundreds of common drugs and poisons

- Section III describes the use and side effects of more than 80 antidotes and therapeutic drugs

- Section IV covers the medical management of chemical spills and occupational chemical exposures, and includes a table of more than 500 industrial chemicals

Based on: 7th edition

Editor : KENT R. OLSON

Author : KENT R. OLSON

Publisher :

