Pocoyo Playset Weather & Seasons is a fun and engaging educational application which helps kids to learn about weather through playing with the variety of games and activities included.

Three-to-five-year-olds will explore the concepts of weather and seasons through exciting games and activities. As they play, the children will learn vocabulary to describe weather and seasons, sequential order, and the clothes and activities associated with different weather and seasons.

With the support of this unit children will:

Explore and recognize different seasons and its characteristics.

Learn vocabulary related to weather and seasons

Use a variety of specific climate elements and tools.

Organize weather-related scenes in sequential order

Build fluency in oral English

Enjoy watching your children learn and have fun!

Co-created in partnership with Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network, Inc.