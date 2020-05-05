Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pocket Tower: Building Game & Megapolis Kings for Android

By OverMobile Free

Developer's Description

By OverMobile

Welcome, Boss! Become a hero of your own skyscraper as you design and create a beautiful, bustling business center. Make smart choices to keep your workers happy and your business growing. Then trade, chat, compete, and join city. Build your way to the extraordinary with the most exciting city builder on mobile!

BRING YOUR TOWER TO LIFE

Build new floors, start businesses, hire workers, invite visitors, and much more! Place floors with different businesses strategically to keep the taxes flowing and your tower growing. Solve business challenges like human resources, investments and profit optimization. You can start 5 different types of businesses: Food, Service, Recreation, Fashion and Technology. Choose what particular business you want to create: restaurant or spa center, fitness-club or cinema, bar or laundry. Keep visitor traffic moving with elevator and stairs. Take on fun challenges to shape your business empire.

JOIN THE CITY

Choose the community you like most in your virtual world and meet your new city business partners. Join the existing city or create your own and become a mayor! Invite your friends to join the city of yours! In your dream city, theres always someone ready to lend you a hand! Complete weekly challenges and climb the ranks to advance through City ratings. Become a top Mayor and get rewards that can upgrade and beautify your city.

CONNECT AND TEAM UP

Join a chat with other citizens and talk about strategies and available resources. Collaborate to help someone complete their business project or new floor and get support to complete yours. Build big, work together, and watch your tower come to life!

Create the skyscraper of your dream! Start building and get rich!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.13.3

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 3.13.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now