Welcome, Boss! Become a hero of your own skyscraper as you design and create a beautiful, bustling business center. Make smart choices to keep your workers happy and your business growing. Then trade, chat, compete, and join city. Build your way to the extraordinary with the most exciting city builder on mobile!

BRING YOUR TOWER TO LIFE

Build new floors, start businesses, hire workers, invite visitors, and much more! Place floors with different businesses strategically to keep the taxes flowing and your tower growing. Solve business challenges like human resources, investments and profit optimization. You can start 5 different types of businesses: Food, Service, Recreation, Fashion and Technology. Choose what particular business you want to create: restaurant or spa center, fitness-club or cinema, bar or laundry. Keep visitor traffic moving with elevator and stairs. Take on fun challenges to shape your business empire.

JOIN THE CITY

Choose the community you like most in your virtual world and meet your new city business partners. Join the existing city or create your own and become a mayor! Invite your friends to join the city of yours! In your dream city, theres always someone ready to lend you a hand! Complete weekly challenges and climb the ranks to advance through City ratings. Become a top Mayor and get rewards that can upgrade and beautify your city.

CONNECT AND TEAM UP

Join a chat with other citizens and talk about strategies and available resources. Collaborate to help someone complete their business project or new floor and get support to complete yours. Build big, work together, and watch your tower come to life!

Create the skyscraper of your dream! Start building and get rich!