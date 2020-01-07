In a market full of vocab memorization apps, Pocket Thai Master tries to do something new: teach the language from the ground up.

Pocket Thai Master is a Thai language learning program and culture guide that takes you from zero Thai language experience up to the conversational level. Using straightforward explanations of grammar and culture, this program prepares you for life, work, and travel in Thailand!

What will you learn with Pocket Thai Master?

38 Lessons: 350 pages of interactive content

Reading Made Easy: Pronounce Thai like a native speaker by first learning the Thai script

Culture Lessons: Highlight the differences between Thai and Western cultures with lessons that teach you how to fit in

Professional Audio: 1000+ clear audio recordings of female and male native Thai speakers

Interactive Quizzes: Test your understanding with fun multiple choice quizzes that change each time you take them

Friendly and Fun Explanations: A warm tone and down to earth explanations of both grammar and culture make learning easy

Study at Your Own Pace: Designed to be effective at whatever pace works best for you

Always With You: Pocket Thai is anywhere that you are, no internet connection required

Read a few of the reviews:

The conversational tone of the app and sequential nature has really accelerated the learning process for me, and the supplementary educational elements concerning Thai customs, history, and other points of context show that the developer really understands that learning a new language is really inseparable from encountering a complete culture. -mmrrkk

Checked out many apps but this is the first app which really takes you through lessons step by step... easy to follow and easy to learn. -Ralf

This app is absolutely excellent... Its extremely thorough and written in simple, non-technical language so even absolute beginners can make sense of a very difficult language. The quizzes at the end of each lesson are great too! -Tokyo Teacher

Been in Thailand for 9 years. On and off learning Thai and this has been a great help. I feel it explained the rules to me very well and made it easier to read more! -jr7diving

Which version of Pocket Thai is right for you?

Pocket Thai Master contains 38 lessons and teaches reading, speaking, and culture. It is ideal for serious students and anyone living and/or working in Thailand for 6 months or longer.

Pocket Thai Speaking contains 22 lessons and teaches the most important aspects of speaking and culture. Ideal for travelers and some long term visitors that want to learn the basics without a major investment of their time.

Pocket Thai Reading contains 12 lessons and teaches only the Thai script. It is aimed at people that probably speak Thai already but never learned how to read the Thai alphabet and tone rules.

What Pocket Thai Master is NOT:

This is not another app made by a company that gets a list of the most common vocabulary words in 20+ languages and creates a bunch of apps with simple picture/word matching games. I spent years living in Thailand and studying Thai including reading many grammar books, creating and reviewing thousands of flashcards, and having lots of conversations with friends and acquaintances. This app contains lengthy grammar explanations and cultural nuances that other programs don't include, because their authors probably don't even speak the languages of the apps that they create.

Want More Info?

Please email with any questions that you may have: Evan@Pocket-Thai.com

I respond to every email that I receive and answer questions, give advice, or listen to feedback!

More information is available on the website: Pocket-Thai.com.