Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pocket Scoop : The Weekly Newsletter & Magazine for Kids for iOS

By Sasi Dharani KM Free

Developer's Description

By Sasi Dharani KM

An informative weekly news bulletin curated and tailored for kids. It will ease our young brigade into the real world with fun facts and rich color along the way. Every article has been handpicked, sanitized and selected to provide the widest possible perspective for our children, to keep them aware of the current affairs and to boost their vocabulary.

The weekly bulletin will have an article for kids in the following categories:

International - Whoa, why are entire populations in Europe moving?

Tech - Self driving cars are amazing.

Space - The final frontier

Health - is wealth.

Fact - It does have a ring to it

Sports - Lets play ball

Environment - We'd be nothing without it

DIY - A short craft lesson for you to experience being the creator. Do it Yourself.

Calendar - A compendium of the significant events in history.

Word - English Vocabs

Quiz - Exercise your brain cells

Subtexts aside, our editor scours over hundreds of articles daily to get the best and the right balance for a newsletter. We really are focused on providing a holistic view of the world around us and hopefully can prevent some deep cognitive biases we have (had).

Whenever a new issue is available, we send you a notification. Our articles are enhanced using rich text and will portray short, sweet and funny stories and new information for the children. They're not just good, but the best. We depict scholastic as well as intriguing facts. Quality time for kids.

Our product is focussed on providing curated, high quality news articles to keep them familiar with the present times and to help them become more aware citizens of the future. The Science & Technology section provides an overview of the latest technological developments. The Trivia section helps them discover new info about animals, birds and plants.

Even if your kid doesn't read the newspaper, Pocket Scoop keeps them updated with the current events and a report of the happenings around the world. The best part is it's free.

Features

Well, our features are pretty much laid bare on the app - sorry, no easter eggs. We loved building:

* The screen reader - Apple's work of art

* Our ScoopBot - gave him some props, and he went buzzing all over the place

In the works

We are furiously working on our next version to provide you with more awesome features listed below:

We'd like to enable you to save our content for offline reading

Interactive quizzes - who doesn't love that ?

Bug our editor to include content your kid loves !

More localized content - anything interesting in your neighbourhood

With love, The PocketScoop Team.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now