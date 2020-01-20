Kill monsters and survive!

Fight to survive the terrifying invasion.

Search, find, shoot and kill all the monstrous creatures that attack your city.

Be careful and do not let them get close to you because they attack you and will kill you.

The game is developed in the real world thanks to the use of the camera of the phone and the help of a radar that indicates where the evil and disgusting monsters come from.

In this game of survival and shooting, search,shooting with your weapon to all the horrifying creatures that are hidden in your city, home or park..

Move through the streets, squares, even inside the buildings to find and destroy all the monsters you can.

It's just you against a horde of hungry creatures, so be sure to crush the endless raging and hungry hordes of human flesh before running out of bullets.

Pocket Creatures Horror Hunter GO uses augmented reality technology and requires you to move to find the monsters. Be careful near roads or dangerous places.

You do not need to activate GPS to play this game.