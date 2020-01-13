If you like the free version of Plutocalc Water and Wastewater app and would like to support the development of the app, consider purchasing this premium version Plutocalc+.

Plutocalc is a free problem solver suite for water treatment, wastewater, hydraulics, environmental chemistry and unit conversions. Plutocalc calculations were carefully tuned to require minimal inputs and provide accurate results based on the latest advances in science and engineering.

Plutocalc Water and Wastewater Plus has the same calculation modules than the original version but will provide some extra features:

- Early release of new Plutocalc versions, at least one month early. This is not valid for security and bug fix releases that are available instantly.

- Plutopad: Log the active/selected input and output fields in a notepad for later use.

- Copy and Paste functions for faster calculations.

- Priority support by e-mail in Portuguese, Spanish or English.

Please visit www.plutocalc.com for other versions of this app

NOTICE ABOUT PRIVACY:

Plutocalc requires the Internet permission from your Android device for internal JavaScript and HTML processing functions. No user data will be collected or sent to external websites.