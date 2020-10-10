We brings you a brand new free plinko game "Plinko Time" with unlimited fun, all you need to do is simply clicking on the screen.

Plinko Time will be one of the simplest, most entertaining and interactive games you have encountered. Drop down a small ball, and you may get a big prize! The more you play, the more rewards you will win!

What are you waiting for? Download now and enjoy Plinko Time!

How to play:

* Tap the screen and choose the right angle to throw the balls

* When the balls fall into the slots, you can get rewards

* When the balls fall into all slots and light up all lights, you can get more rewards

* When you reach a certain level, you can change the background and props of the game at will.

Game Features::

Simple operation: anyone can get started right away.

Fast: drop the balls constantly.

Reward: The rewards of the slot machine are so rich

Rich props and scenes: you can use props and scenes suitable for you anytime, anywhere, according to your preference and mood.

Kill Time: Relaxing game maps to relieve your stress

*This game does not cost any real money.

*Playing this game does not imply future success in "Real Money Gambling".

*Google Inc.does not sponsor, nor in any way affiliated with Plinko Time.