Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Plinko Time - Free Games & Win Rewards for Android

By Luckytime App Team Free

Developer's Description

By Luckytime App Team

We brings you a brand new free plinko game "Plinko Time" with unlimited fun, all you need to do is simply clicking on the screen.

Plinko Time will be one of the simplest, most entertaining and interactive games you have encountered. Drop down a small ball, and you may get a big prize! The more you play, the more rewards you will win!

What are you waiting for? Download now and enjoy Plinko Time!

How to play:

* Tap the screen and choose the right angle to throw the balls

* When the balls fall into the slots, you can get rewards

* When the balls fall into all slots and light up all lights, you can get more rewards

* When you reach a certain level, you can change the background and props of the game at will.

Game Features::

Simple operation: anyone can get started right away.

Fast: drop the balls constantly.

Reward: The rewards of the slot machine are so rich

Rich props and scenes: you can use props and scenes suitable for you anytime, anywhere, according to your preference and mood.

Kill Time: Relaxing game maps to relieve your stress

*This game does not cost any real money.

*Playing this game does not imply future success in "Real Money Gambling".

*Google Inc.does not sponsor, nor in any way affiliated with Plinko Time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.16

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now