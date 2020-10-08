Join or Sign In

PlexusMD - no. 1 medical news & careers app for Android

By Plexus Professionals Network Private Limited Free

By Plexus Professionals Network Private Limited

[For Doctors only] PlexusMD is the world's largest community of doctors where you can read the latest medical news, share cases, ask questions, watch premium medical conferences & medical courses and find career opportunities. Download the free app to get started.

Always stay up-to-date with the latest guidelines, clinical trial outcomes, drug launches, epidemic alerts and important official announcements

Follow leading experts in your specialty and learn from their experience

Ask questions pertaining to medical practice, clinical cases or medico-legal issues and get other doctors' perspectives

Watch premium medical conferences at any time and lectures on medical topics by eminent faculty (some conferences may require an in-app purchase)

Find top doctors in any specialty, connect with them and grow your follower base

Showcase your profile and let other doctors find you for referrals, collaborations and other opportunities

Find and apply to Doctor Jobs, Medical Courses and Fellowships and register for upcoming Medical Conferences

The PlexusMD app helps you get all the key announcements, news and publications from 500+ sources including Medscape, Medpage, UptoDate, Healio, BMJ, Lancet, NEJM, JAMA, WebMD, top Medical schools including Mayo Clinic, Harvard, Cleveland Clinic, Stanford, Johns Hopkins, AIIMS Delhi, SGPGI Lucknow, PGI Chandigarh, Government bodies, WHO and other health bodies and associations like FDA, CDC, AHA, ESH, Indian Medical Association, Medical Council of India.

What's new in version 3.6.2

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 3.6.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
