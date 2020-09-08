Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

PlayLive! - Casino & Slots for iOS

By PPE Casino Resorts Maryland Free

Developer's Description

By PPE Casino Resorts Maryland

Welcome to PlayLive! Enjoy our selection of thrilling Casino Games, from Slots to our Blackjack and Roulette tables. Youll be able to find and play all your favorites here. Register now and get a whopping $750 Bonus + 100 Free Spins as part of our Welcome Package! With brand new content added every month, you can enjoy both casino floor classics and the best video slots online. Start spinning and winning now!

At PlayLive you get to enjoy exclusive games, many that cant be played anywhere else. Choose from hundreds of exciting slots, including insane progressive jackpots with payouts regularly soaring to over a million dollars. Will you be our next Jackpot winner? Find out today!

We've got loads of hugely popular titles such as:

Divine Fortune

Starburst

Blood Suckers II

Classic BlackJack PA

Wheel of Fortune Triple Extreme Spin

European Roulette

Dragons Wild

and many more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now