X

Play & Pretend: I can be a teacher for Android

By PROSPERITY EDUCATION $189.00

Developer's Description

By PROSPERITY EDUCATION

Play & Pretend apps are designed to stimulate creative play.

With 'I can be a teacher', your child can take the register, mark work, sound the school bell, and organise a timetable - just like a real-life teacher. Ideal for imaginative play with siblings, friends, parents, or even their teddies!

Your child can make up their own class using a range of faces and create their own names, before deciding whether each child is in class today, and what they're having for lunch. They can mark work with a selection of stickers, listen to the school bell, and time activities just like in a real school!

This app is designed to encourage interaction in real life, not submerge your child in a totally immersive game.

Our commitment

We will never show advertising to your children, or ask them to make an in-app purchase. We know you need to trust what your children can see and do when using technology.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping