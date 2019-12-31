Play & Pretend apps are designed to stimulate creative play.

With 'I can be a teacher', your child can take the register, mark work, sound the school bell, and organise a timetable - just like a real-life teacher. Ideal for imaginative play with siblings, friends, parents, or even their teddies!

Your child can make up their own class using a range of faces and create their own names, before deciding whether each child is in class today, and what they're having for lunch. They can mark work with a selection of stickers, listen to the school bell, and time activities just like in a real school!

This app is designed to encourage interaction in real life, not submerge your child in a totally immersive game.

Our commitment

We will never show advertising to your children, or ask them to make an in-app purchase. We know you need to trust what your children can see and do when using technology.