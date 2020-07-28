Join or Sign In

Play 10x10(1010) for iOS

By FAIRSTUDIOS Free

Developer's Description

By FAIRSTUDIOS

PLAY 10X10 is a block puzzle game that is easy to enjoy but provokes a challenge.

The goal of the game is to just drag the blocks and fill in the horizontal and vertical lines to remove the blocks to get a high score.

The game ends when it becomes impossible to place a block.

Get more scores by strategically placing blocks!

FEATURES

[EASY & SIMPLY]

- This game is a block puzzle game that everyone can easily enjoy.

- Just decide which mode to play and enjoy the game.

- Enjoy while break time or on the way home!

[MODE]

- You can choosing a mode to different experience.

- Classic Mode: You can concentrate on the original game without any obstacle.

- Dynamic Mode: Bomb or Random Event makes you actively.

[COMBO]

- Simply placing a block, you can't achieve a high score.

- Try removing lines in succession or removing many lines at once.

- Higher combo, more increase explode your score!

[RAINBOW BLOCK]

- Don't worry if you are in a crisis to lose.

- There is an item that changes your block to 1x1 size.

- Enhance your strategy with Rainbow Blocks!

[THEME]

- Various backgrounds and blocks.

- Provides fresh charm that you haven't seen in previous puzzle games.

- Enjoy your visual pleasure with wonderful themes!

[STYLISH DESIGN]

- This game has a stylish interface.

- Intuitive interface you to play more calmly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
