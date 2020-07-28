PLAY 10X10 is a block puzzle game that is easy to enjoy but provokes a challenge.

The goal of the game is to just drag the blocks and fill in the horizontal and vertical lines to remove the blocks to get a high score.

The game ends when it becomes impossible to place a block.

Get more scores by strategically placing blocks!

FEATURES

[EASY & SIMPLY]

- This game is a block puzzle game that everyone can easily enjoy.

- Just decide which mode to play and enjoy the game.

- Enjoy while break time or on the way home!

[MODE]

- You can choosing a mode to different experience.

- Classic Mode: You can concentrate on the original game without any obstacle.

- Dynamic Mode: Bomb or Random Event makes you actively.

[COMBO]

- Simply placing a block, you can't achieve a high score.

- Try removing lines in succession or removing many lines at once.

- Higher combo, more increase explode your score!

[RAINBOW BLOCK]

- Don't worry if you are in a crisis to lose.

- There is an item that changes your block to 1x1 size.

- Enhance your strategy with Rainbow Blocks!

[THEME]

- Various backgrounds and blocks.

- Provides fresh charm that you haven't seen in previous puzzle games.

- Enjoy your visual pleasure with wonderful themes!

[STYLISH DESIGN]

- This game has a stylish interface.

- Intuitive interface you to play more calmly.