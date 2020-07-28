Sign in to add and modify your software
PLAY 10X10 is a block puzzle game that is easy to enjoy but provokes a challenge.
The goal of the game is to just drag the blocks and fill in the horizontal and vertical lines to remove the blocks to get a high score.
The game ends when it becomes impossible to place a block.
Get more scores by strategically placing blocks!
FEATURES
[EASY & SIMPLY]
- This game is a block puzzle game that everyone can easily enjoy.
- Just decide which mode to play and enjoy the game.
- Enjoy while break time or on the way home!
[MODE]
- You can choosing a mode to different experience.
- Classic Mode: You can concentrate on the original game without any obstacle.
- Dynamic Mode: Bomb or Random Event makes you actively.
[COMBO]
- Simply placing a block, you can't achieve a high score.
- Try removing lines in succession or removing many lines at once.
- Higher combo, more increase explode your score!
[RAINBOW BLOCK]
- Don't worry if you are in a crisis to lose.
- There is an item that changes your block to 1x1 size.
- Enhance your strategy with Rainbow Blocks!
[THEME]
- Various backgrounds and blocks.
- Provides fresh charm that you haven't seen in previous puzzle games.
- Enjoy your visual pleasure with wonderful themes!
[STYLISH DESIGN]
- This game has a stylish interface.
- Intuitive interface you to play more calmly.