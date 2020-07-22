Sign in to add and modify your software
Mobile App for use by members of the Plantation Golf & Country Club. Plantation Golf & Country Club members may use the app to monitor their statements, access the membership directory, keep current on events at the club and more. Requires a membership in the Plantation Golf & Country Club to activate.
-App using Estimote Beacons
-User experience when the app detects the presence a beacon: User notifies by getting a remote notification when the app detects the presence of a beacon