Planes Live is an easy-to-use flight tracker and aircraft radar app. It keeps you up to date with the status of your flight with the help of integrated plane radar. Check easily when it's time to go pick up your family members or beloved ones from the airport. Dont miss your plane use detailed flight status information. Watch aircraft move on the map with the help of flight radar in real-time.

Turn your device into a powerful flight tracker with integrated flight radar!

With Planes Live you can:

Get detailed flight schedule with real-time aircraft departure and arrival information;

Be prepared for your flight: find Terminal and Gate updates with handy alerts;

Search for particular flights, airports, and locations on the world map with built-in flight radar;

Get notified about flight delays or other changes: be aware of the flight status, canceled flights, new departure and arrival time, and more;

Check the weather forecast for a particular location or airport;

Track flights on the world map online all over the world: from aircraft characteristics and pictures to its route and schedule.

Planes Live Premium Features:

* Unlimited number of alerts: get notified about air traffic;

* Terminal, Check-In, Gate and Baggage info;

* No Ads.

The app tracks flights for numerous airports including:

All the major US airports:

Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX), O'Hare (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Denver International (DEN), John F. Kennedy International (JFK), San Francisco International (SFO), Charlotte (CLT) and much more;

30,000+ International Airports, including:

Heathrow, Beijing, Dubai, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Soekarno-Hatta and others;

1,500+ International Airlines:

American, Delta, United, Southwest, Air Canada, JetBlue, KLM, Ryanair, China Eastern, Lufthansa, Emirates, etc.

Planes Live is an air traffic tracker that will show all important info about your flight on a real-time map. Download the aircraft radar for free today and track flights around the globe!

overage zone:

- Europe: up to 95% of the continent.

- South America: up to 90% of ADS-B coverage for airplanes.

- North America: close to 100% coverage of transmitter-enabled airplanes; 100% of data delivered with a delay of up to 5 minutes.

- Africa: major coverage of South Africa; partial coverage of the rest of the continent.

- Australia: 100% coverage.

- Asia: coverage of mainly densely populated areas.

- Oceania: 100% coverage.

Important Notice:

The flight tracker app uses data from several providers, which is collected from aircraft equipped with ADS-B transmitters. ADS-B is not used by all airlines or aircraft. Due to technical limitations on how flight data is collected, it might be incomplete in some cases. We are working to improve this to provide you with the most accurate air traffic and flight information.

