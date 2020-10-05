"Planechase" is not only able to track life, poison, energy and experience counters for up to 5 players in a decent but simple Look-and-Feel, but also enables the display of the Planechase cards that are otherwise not longer accessible on the market. Thus, this tool is perfect to bring life into your multiplayer MtG adventures, and simply holds all information you need to know.

Features: Life counter, Poison/Energy/Experience counter, full Planechase functionality, coin tossing & dice throwing.

What is Planechase?

In 2009, Wizards of the Coast introduced the Planechase mechanic, in which players travel through the different (now 77) planes on different worlds of the Magic multiverse. Each of these consists of a permanent, passive effect (comparable to an enchantment) and an activated effect, triggered when a dice roll ends in a "1". Any player may roll a dice any time he or she could play a sorcery, at the increasing cost of mana. The first roll each turn is free, the second costs 1, the third 2 and so on. If a dice throw results in a "6", the player walks away from the plane. Then, the effects of the new plane count for all players.

Planechase is especially fun for multiplayer games, but the plane cards are no longer available. This is why this app was made.

Since version 2.0:

Supporting Archenemy.

Archenemy is an alternative multiplayer enhancement apart from Planechase. In Archenemy, one team of several players compete against one hazardous player: The Archenemy. The Archenemy starts usually with twice as much life points and activates a powerful Scheme card in each of his turns, which may turn the whole course of a game. Archenemy is strongly recommended for players who like a welcome challenge against all of his friends!

Suitable for all smartphones and tablets.

The Pro version does not contain advertisements. Support your friendly developer by purchasing it! :)

All card images (editions Planechase and Planechase 2012), as well as Mana icons, dice and planeswalker symbols are exclusive property of Wizards of the Coast LLC, subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. All rights belong to them.