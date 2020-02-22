This app shows you where you can go and what you can do in Waless public forests and National Nature Reserves managed by Natural Resources Wales. Download our partner app PlaceTales Cymru|Wales NRW which explains the natural and cultural heritage of these sites, including audio trails and folk tales.

All featured sites have car parks and trails/access to help you experience the best of Wales's forests and reserves. Try our walking, mountain bike and horse-riding trails. Sites are looked after by Natural Resources Wales or its partners.

Using the maps:

To avoid signal problems with opening up pdfs (coverage is often poor in forests) - open up the maps you want to use at your chosen site before your visit and they will be stored on your phone as a download - you can then look at them without a signal if there isn't one on site. Site descriptions are held on the app though - no need for a signal.)

This is a fully bilingual Welsh and English app.

There are lots of search options: pick a forest or reserve on the main map or use the 'Filter' to search by your chosen activity or reserve type, or use the 'Nearby' function to get the lowdown on NRW places nearest to you.