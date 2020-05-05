Find out what happens to an pizza food evolution when the evolution started, combine two pizza to evolve and discover the most curious and funny forms of your favorite food.

Break out of the kitchen and explore the real world, explore the continent event the world is not safe for your mutation pizza evolution game.

HOW TO PLAY

Its simpler then a matching game!

As your Pizza food evolution drop coins, buy new Pizza to earn even more money

Drag and drop similar Pizza to evolve them into new and more profitable Pizza

Also tap the Pizza food evolution to make more coins

Highlights

Five different stages and 30 different forms of Pizza food evolution

A cool mix of idle and incremental clicker games like Cookie Clicker, Adventure Capitalist,TAMAGO and 2048 .

Three possible endings: find the right god as you play!

Download Pizza Evolution now start your own journey of Pizza

Disclaimer: Don't play this game when u are hungry, you even get more hungry on playing!

We love clicker and idle games the way you do! If you have any questions, found a bug or you have new upgrade ideas, get in touch with us!

We take your feedback very seriously. To get in touch with us, please send us an email or visit our website:

support@evolutiongames.io

www.evolutiongames.io