Pixls - 4K AMOLED Wallpapers & Backgrounds for Android

By Streatx Free

Developer's Description

By Streatx

The only Wallpaper app you'll ever need!

Pixls is a wallpaper application that provides you with high-quality backdrops for your home-screen. Unique photos are added every day so you never run out of new wallpapers.

Daily Wallpaper Updates

We'll be constantly designing new backdrops for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

Stunning UI

Pixls is designed to be simple and delightful. Created with Material Design principles in mind.

Variety is the Spice of Life

Enjoy a wide variety of different wallpaper styles and flavors, such as material, minimal, patterns, scenery, outer space, earth views, abstract, photography, geometric, dark AMOLED friendly walls and much more.

Favorites

Click some hearts and build a collection of your own. Have all your favorites handy for quick access.

Some Features :

Awesome collection of 4K wallpapers.

Daily New High-Quality Wallpapers arrival.

Well arranged categories and adding new categories over a time.

Add to favorite Option to make a collection of your selected wallpapers.

And Much more options like Share, Save, Crop, Setting as a wallpaper, and pinch to zoom too.

Beautiful layout with a material theme.

Each wallpaper is in breathtaking ultra HD Quality.

Exclusive wallpaper that can't found anywhere else.

Swipe to change : You can easily swipe to change wallpapers.

Wide range of wallpapers with separate categories

New Quick Random Option

Note:

Every Picture listed in this app is either found on public website or licensed under creative common. If you find that we forgot to credit you and want to claim credit for a picture or want us to remove it, please don't hesitate to contact us to solve the issue.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
