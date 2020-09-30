Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pixel Launcher- pixel Themes & Widgets for Android

By Launcher Apps Master Free

Developer's Description

By Launcher Apps Master

A Pixel Launcher features: swipe up from dock to review all apps at full screen mode, tint the dock, use the new circular folder style, place the Google Pill and Date widgets and more. PiePie support Android 6.0 to 9.0 style, default is Android P (9.0). To change the launcher style

This is a set of icons, and a special launcher for Android is required, for example, Nova launcher, Atom launcher, Apex launcher, Poco launcher, etc. It will not work with Google Now Launcher , Pixel Launcher or any launcher that comes with the phone.

Pixel launcher is awesome stock and default launcher. It is so simple and gorgeous. Pixel launcher is the most stable and smooth stock launcher ever in this world. Among all the launcher pixel launcher is the best and so simple to use. If you use it you wont uninstall this launcher again. Its a promise.

Pixel Launcher Features

Make your phone unique with all sorts of cool Pixel animated effects..

Collection of HD Icons and HD Pixel Wallpaper.

Theme Based Launcher on Pixel Theme.

Cool themes AND 20+ HD Wallpapers.

Change color.

Change Fonts.

Amazing UI & Graphics.

Apply Different Effect in launcher.

New high-tech features will be added constantly.

Not Install another Launchers to use this launcher.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now