Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge is an old school pixel art platformer. The protagonist ends up in the world of 8-bit video games. Help him get through challenging levels, beat various bosses, learn new skills, and find the villain behind the abduction of young women. But more importantly, together youll have to find the answer to the big question: why have the characters of old school video games suddenly turned evil?

AMAZING FEATURES:

- Awesome old school pixel graphics

- Awesome levels

- Awesome bosses

- Awesome 8-bit music

- The nineties called, they want their awesomeness back!