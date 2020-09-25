- A user friendly application that lets the player, a family member, a team's coach, a friend, or anyone to keep track of a player's stats. Easy to use and to understand.

- Are you a baseball pitcher that wants to keep track of your bullpens and/or games? This is the app for you! Keep track of all your bullpens and game statistics in a single place.

- Are you the coach of a baseball team and want to keep track of your pitching staff stats? This is also the app for you! Keep track of the pitching staffs ERA, IP, SO, all your pitchers outings, and much more.

- Create Bullpen Sessions to see how well you're doing. Keep track of how many strikes and balls you've thrown, your total pitch count, and the strikes percentage for that session.

- Create a Game Session to keep track of your innings pitched, hits, runs, earned runs, base for balls, strikeouts, your total pitch count, and the total strikeouts for that outing.

- Save your Bullpens and Games with the click of a button and see your Bullpen History and Game History in the Saved Bullpens and Saved Games respectively.

- Stats become easier with Pitcher's Buddy.

- Our preview images were created using 'Previewed' at previewed.app