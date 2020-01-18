The Pitch@Palace App enables the Pitch@Palace community to discover and connect with some of the most exciting Entrepreneurs across the Pitch@Palace Global network and to vote for their favourite Entrepreneurs at events.

The Duke of York founded Pitch@Palace in 2014 to provide a platform to amplify and accelerate the work of Entrepreneurs. Pitch@Palace convenes events giving Entrepreneurs the opportunity to interact with people who can make their business dreams a reality. Visit pitchatpalace.com for more information.