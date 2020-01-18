X

Pitch@Palace for Android

By Pitch@Palace Free

Developer's Description

By Pitch@Palace

The Pitch@Palace App enables the Pitch@Palace community to discover and connect with some of the most exciting Entrepreneurs across the Pitch@Palace Global network and to vote for their favourite Entrepreneurs at events.

The Duke of York founded Pitch@Palace in 2014 to provide a platform to amplify and accelerate the work of Entrepreneurs. Pitch@Palace convenes events giving Entrepreneurs the opportunity to interact with people who can make their business dreams a reality. Visit pitchatpalace.com for more information.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.8

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 3.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping