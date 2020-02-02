Now it's time for emotional communication for Dog and Pitbull lovers! PitBullEmoji is a great way to use emojis and expressions to chat with each other! Dog and Pitbull lovers get their choice from 7 different colors of PitBulls, plus a few others in a different color! 80 total, Enjoy!

Features:

* Different colors!

* Quick & Simple Installation (then copy & paste sticker!)

* IMessage Sticker support

* 80 total emojis to choose from

* Free Updates - keep getting more and more Pitbulls!

* Available on iPhone and iPad

* Supports iOS 10 (Requires 8 or higher)

We take your privacy seriously and our app never accesses, stores or transmits ANY of your data. In order to use any third-party keyboard you need to allow full access under the keyboard settings. However, this is a necessary requirement from Apple and only allows the app to copy stickers from the app to your clipboard.