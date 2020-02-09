You were born to be alive, and you were born to be special! Join Pirate Scratch, lets sail with adventurous game themes and find legendary treasures that left by old pirates. Our conquest is the sea of stars!

In Pirate Scratch, you will have daily free chances to play carefully designed scratch games. Its your big chance to win tons of game coins, and maybe get the surprise prize. Theres no time to waste, come to join the pirates now!

Take a peek of our exclusive game themes:

- Pirates Paradise: Can you find enough supplies for your corsair to conquer the sea?

- Captain Jack: Find Captain Jacks corsair. You will receive the prize and loyalty from him!

- Viking Age: Discover all skeleton marks that left by Viking Pirates. It shall lead you to the secret treasure!

And so much more to discover!

Treasures are waiting! Lets start the adventure with Pirate Scratch!

* This game is not affiliated by any other companies.

* This game does not need real money in.

* Playing this game does not imply future success at Real Money Gambling.

*"Pirate Scratch - Win Prizes" is intended for an adult audience for entertainment purposes only. Success at social casino gambling does not reward real money prizes, nor does it guarantee success at real money gambling.