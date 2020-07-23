Join or Sign In

Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest for Android

By Komandui Free

Developer's Description

By Komandui

Pinterest is a social network that allows users to virtually share and discover interests by pinning images or videos to boards. Users can even browse boards of their interest and explore the world out there.

Pinterest is a platform wherein users can find a galore of frameworks whether it be recipes, clothing, art, jewelry, cartoons, space, health, etc. Explore the world of curiosities via Pinterest and save or download the pins via the exclusive Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app!

Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app is one of the best versions of image download and video download apps. Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app is easy to understand and has an easy-to-use functionality.

Roadmap:-

step 1) Open any post inside Pinterest.

step 2) Click on Share option.

step 3) Select the Copy Link option.

step 4) Open the Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app.

step 5) Paste the link in the URL section.

step 6) Click on download.

Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest is a high-utility feature-rich downloader tool that maintains the quality of image, video and audio throughout the editing process.

Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app is readily available and in-demand image and video downloader app. Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app supports almost all screen resolutions of Android mobile and tablet devices.

Download interesting and helpful image and videos pins from Pinterest via the extraordinary Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app. Install the Pinsaver: Photo & Video Saver for Pinterest app NOW!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
