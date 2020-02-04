X

Pink Ribbon Watch Faces - Backgrounds & Wallpaper for iOS

By Stafford Signs $2.99

Developer's Description

By Stafford Signs

Show the world that you're joining the fight and ready to WIN with this breast cancer (pink ribbon) wallpaper application for your Apple Watch!!

Over 4,100 background/face combinations!

**FYI: Each image within this application is FREE after initial purchase. There are no additional costs per image.

This application works with ALL Apple Watch & iPhone devices.

This is a wallpaper application is perfect for any, woman, girl, mother, daughter, lady, family, or charity. Show the world that you've won, whether you've been cured, survived, won the battle, live, pray, love, give, believe, make a difference, or help others with their fight. Remember, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 2
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping