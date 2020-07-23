Pingrann allows you to download and save Pinterest videos and photos to your phone.

Also, Pingrann is the only app that allows you to repost (repin) images and videos from Pinterest to Instagram.

Are you an Instagram user? Find thousands of new images and videos on Pinterest to repost to your Instagram feed and stories.

Are you a Pinterest user? Use your existing boards and pins to create your own Instagram accounts.

It is fast and easy to use.

It gives credit without adding watermarks to original photos or videos.

And you do not need to login.

SIMPLE - No need to leave Pinterest

From Pinterest, choose any photo or video you like, press on the share icon and select Pingrann (press on More if you do not find Pingrann). It is that easy!

The video or photo will be downloaded and saved to your phone with the Pinterest caption. From Pingrann, you can:

- Play the saved videos

- Open photos and zoom in

- Repost any saved video or photo (including the caption) to Instagram's Feed, Direct or Stories.

- Delete any saved video or photo from your phone.

AUTHENTIC - Keep original photos intact

Provide your Instagram followers with the full experience of the photos you repost from Pinterest. Pingrann gives credit to the pinner and the source without modifying in any way the image or the video.

Credit is added to the caption of the photos and videos you repost (repin).

FAST - No login required

Pingrann uses the Instagram app to repost (repin) photos and videos. So, there is no need for you to login to it.

Disclaimer

This app is not affiliated with Pinterest or with Instagram.

Any unauthorized action or repost of photo/video and/or violations of Intellectual property rights are the sole responsibility of the user.