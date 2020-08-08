Sign in to add and modify your software
Pingouins missing again! Will you be able to find him? One thing is certain: knowing his habits, hes sleeping somewhere in the manor. Keep your eyes open and help Petit Grou, a cuter than frightening velociraptor, to find his friend.
Through this journey, in a colorful and unique world, youll meet cute and friendly creatures. To unlock new floors, its easy, find all hidden objects in previous levels. The faster its done, more stars youll get!
For all ages, this game is suitable for children who already know how to read and write. Simple and fun, even the youngest children will have no difficulty to play at it. Available in English and French, its perfect to learn and memorize new words.
Come and discover a hidden objects game that will take you to a bright and relaxing world!
Include:
15 rooms already available!
More than 500 hidden objects to find
Cheerful and colorful graphics
All ages game
Texts in English and French
Contains ads and in-app purchases
SUPPORT & FEEDBACK
Please contact support@tuesdayquest.com for any issue or feedback, we'd love to hear from you!
