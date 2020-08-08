Pingouins missing again! Will you be able to find him? One thing is certain: knowing his habits, hes sleeping somewhere in the manor. Keep your eyes open and help Petit Grou, a cuter than frightening velociraptor, to find his friend.

Through this journey, in a colorful and unique world, youll meet cute and friendly creatures. To unlock new floors, its easy, find all hidden objects in previous levels. The faster its done, more stars youll get!

For all ages, this game is suitable for children who already know how to read and write. Simple and fun, even the youngest children will have no difficulty to play at it. Available in English and French, its perfect to learn and memorize new words.

Come and discover a hidden objects game that will take you to a bright and relaxing world!

Include:

15 rooms already available!

More than 500 hidden objects to find

Cheerful and colorful graphics

All ages game

Texts in English and French

Contains ads and in-app purchases

SUPPORT & FEEDBACK

Please contact support@tuesdayquest.com for any issue or feedback, we'd love to hear from you!

Follow @PingouinRaptor on Twitter for the latest development updates, news & tips: http://twitter.com/PingouinRaptor

You can also reach us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/PingouinRaptor

Want to know more, get tips and latest news on Pingouin & Raptor? Follow us ==>

http://pingouinraptor.blogspot.fr/