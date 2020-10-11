Get reminded to take your medications. Never forget a single dose. With a beautiful design, and easy to use, this app will take care of your health. Did you know that the outcome of a treatment can improve greatly if the prescribed medications are taken on time without ever skipping doses?

It doesn't matter what conditions you have (diabetes, hypertension), what medications you take (painkillers, antibiotics), or what measurements you want to track (weight, mood, insulin, cholesterol, walking steps). This is the app for you.

Features

Add all the medications you take.

Add how much dose to take each time.

Choose when and how to be reminded to take your medications.

Choose what to do if you miss a dose.

Review what doses you took or skipped in the past days.

Send a compliance report to your doctor.

Get reminded to refill each medication.

Graphically arrange your medications in the box.

Check interactions between medications.

Record diverse health measurements.

Add extra doses when needed.

Complex schedules supported, including birth control pills.

The charts visually show your progress.

Track your weight, mood or walking steps.

Case Study

This app is successfully used with patients that have mental health treatments for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or depression. The app reminds the patients to take their antipsychotic, mood stabilizer, or antidepressant medications. Adherence to treatment has significantly decreased symptoms and relapses.

Privacy

Your personal information is never shared with third parties.

No special permissions required.

No registration required.

More Information

To receive all reminders, unmonitor the app's battery usage, and remove the app from battery optimization. The app helps you do this.

Translated to English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian.