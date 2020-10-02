Join or Sign In

Pill Identifier - Drug Info & Medication Guide for Android

By DjApp World Free

Developer's Description

By DjApp World

The Pill Identifier tool is of great help, it helps identify a medicine by Imprint, drug name, Shape or Color. Drug Search offers you information about 50,000 + drugs, and lets you search a drug by its brand name or manufacturer name.

Key Features:

* Lets you identify pills

* Search drug & medication

* Interactions Checker

* My Med List

* Diseases Search

* Medical terminology

* Nutrition Facts

* Allows you to find nearby doctors

* Drug Index A to Z

* Dosage Guides

* BMI Calculator

Permissions:

We need access to your location to allow search nearby doctor.

Disclaimer:

This Service is designed for use by consumers in the United States. By using this app, you must read the following terms. The features and content of this app, are not meant to be a substitute for professional medical advice, treatment or diagnosis. Do not disregard or delay in getting professional medical advice due to any information you have obtained from this app. The publisher, authors, or any third party data providers associated with this app do not have any responsibility for the use of the information provided in this app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
