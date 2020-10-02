The Pill Identifier tool is of great help, it helps identify a medicine by Imprint, drug name, Shape or Color. Drug Search offers you information about 50,000 + drugs, and lets you search a drug by its brand name or manufacturer name.

Key Features:

* Lets you identify pills

* Search drug & medication

* Interactions Checker

* My Med List

* Diseases Search

* Medical terminology

* Nutrition Facts

* Allows you to find nearby doctors

* Drug Index A to Z

* Dosage Guides

* BMI Calculator

Permissions:

We need access to your location to allow search nearby doctor.

Disclaimer:

This Service is designed for use by consumers in the United States. By using this app, you must read the following terms. The features and content of this app, are not meant to be a substitute for professional medical advice, treatment or diagnosis. Do not disregard or delay in getting professional medical advice due to any information you have obtained from this app. The publisher, authors, or any third party data providers associated with this app do not have any responsibility for the use of the information provided in this app.