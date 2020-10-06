Join or Sign In

Pigu's Polar Puzzle Pandemonium for iOS

By A Puzzle A Day Free

Developer's Description

By A Puzzle A Day

Penguin baby Pigu is lost and bringing her home to her mom isn't easy on the slippery ice of Antartica. Use the strategically placed rocks and moveable blocks of ice to guide Pigu safely back home. Once Pigu starts moving, she can only be stopped if she bumps into something solid. Stay away from the hungry orcas in the water.

Pigu is inspired by ThinkFun's popular Lunar Lockout created by Hiroshi Yamamoto.

"When you see Pigu (who is a penguin) cuddle his mother (who is also a penguin), the coldest recesses of your heart begin to warm and glow at the sheer unadulterated sweetness on display.

I am not being hyperbolic. It is adorable. The game containing this sweetest of moments - Pigu's Polar Puzzle Pandemonium - is equally solid." -- Pocket Gamer

Pigu's Polar Puzzle Pandomonium features:

* Great Value! 108 fun and challenging levels

* Collect Them All! 9 over the top cute different Pigu characters to play with, including Pirate Pigu, Sheriff Pigu and Football Pigu

* Adorable Graphics! Don't take our word for it, Pocket Gamer said: "I am not being hyperbolic. It is adorable."

* Get Started Today! Easy and fun to play, yet challenging to fully master

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.11

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
