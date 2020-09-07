Join or Sign In

Piggy - Pocket Money & Allowance Manager for Kids for Android

By ThinkSmart Free

Features: Kids bank balances, Schedule allowances, Savings goals, Wish Lists, Cartoon avatars, Offline Mode. DOWNLOAD NOW

This is the virtual piggy bank, or money box, in your pocket.

All parents struggle to manage their children's pocket money or allowance. It may be the keeping track of balances, the frequency of deposits, or difficulties in your child getting to their money when out in the shops. The answer is Piggy.

It's so easy to view all your children's Balances and Transactions. Virtual money can be added manually or setup to be credited regularly and automatically.

When children want to spend their virtual money in the shops or online, the parent can deduct their Piggy balance and hand them their own real money.

It's that simple!

Children (and parents) can create Wish Lists or Savings Goals for what they would like to spend their money on. Useful for Christmas or Birthday gift lists.

Piggy lives in the cloud, so everyone in the family can be setup to see the same data, with children having a more restricted access than parents. Using either your Phones or Tablets, you will all be able to see how much virtual money each child has in their Piggy account, and a history of transactions.

Key Features:

- No adverts

- See how much virtual money all your children have to spend

- Create different Savings Goals and move your money into them to achieve your ambitions

- Schedule pocket money and allowance deposits

- Share Wish Lists with parents, for storing what you want to receive, for birthdays and Christmas

- Great looking cartoon avatars

- We use a secure cloud. So everyone has their own easy login, and can see the same data across your tablets and smartphones.

- Free to download and fully functional for a trial period

Piggy is FREE to download and use fully functional for a trial period. After that you can use forever for an excellent value low price.

What are you waiting for? Give Piggy a try today!

What's new in version 4.67

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 4.67

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
